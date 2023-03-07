KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle rider is hospitalized with serious injures after a crash in Kansas City.

Police responded to Northeast 46th Street and Northeast Davidson Road around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the driver of a car slowed to turn right onto Northeast 46th Street. As the driver slowed to turn, the motorcycle drove into the front of her car. The police report shows the rider on the motorcycle was speeding at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the motorcycle hit the right front of the car and then slid under it. Officers said he was trapped under the car for a short time.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The motorcycle rider is hospitalized.