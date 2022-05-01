KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heads up to drivers, there will be new closures associated with the Buck O’Neil Bridge construction project Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to Broadway/6th Street will close May 2. The ramp from Beardsley Road to Broadway/6th Street will also close Monday.

The ramps will be closed for more than two months, according to MoDOT. FOX4 Power Traffic will help you get around the new closures beginning Monday morning.

The road work is part of the construction of the new MO 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River.

The new bridge is expected to cost nearly $220 million and open by 2024.

