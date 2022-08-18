LENEXA, Kan. — People living in one area of Lenexa may want to leave home a little earlier than normal starting Wednesday.

Crews plan to close the Interstate-435 entrance and exit ramps at 87th Street Parkway. The southbound entrance ramp from 87th Street Parkway to I-435 is expected to close around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The exit ramp from I-435 to 87th Street Parkway will close Thursday.

Drivers are asked to follow the marked detour around the construction work.

The ramps are expected to be closed for the next month, depending on the weather.

This portion of the project was expected to begin Monday, but was delayed because of utility conflicts.

The road work is part of a much larger project. Crews began working to improve safety and traffic flow at the I-435 and 87th Street Parkway interchange last summer.

The entire project is expected to be complete later this year. It’s costing the city about $8.4 million dollars. Lenexa said it received more than $3 million in federal funding to help pay for part of the project.

