PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Northland highway will close for emergency repairs this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to completely close northbound 169 Highway under NW Barry Road at 6 a.m. Saturday. Northbound 169 Highway traffic will be forced to exit on Barry Road.

The highway closure will last until about 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

During that time, crews will repair the NW Barry Road bridge over 169 Highway.

A driver hit and damaged the bridge Wednesday evening. Troopers say the driver left the scene before officers arrived and are still working to find the person responsible for the damage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked anyone with information on the accident to call 816-622-0800.

In addition, NW Barry Road over 169 Highway also has a lane reduction, which will remain in place long-term.

Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area.

