SPRING HILL, Kan. — Police are investigating after the driver of a tractor trailer lost control in Spring Hill Tuesday morning.

The driver had a truckload of mulch when he drove off the road and crashed along the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 just south of West 215th Street.

Following the crash, police said the truck started leaking fuel. The Kansas Department of Transportation is helping police contain and clean up the fuel spill.

One person was injured in the crash, but is expected to recover.

The highway remains open as crews work to clean up the mess, but traffic may be slow in the area.

