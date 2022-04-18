OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are using video of a crash caught on a city traffic camera to educate other drivers.

The crash happened at W. 119th Street and Grant Street on April 13.

The video shows a blinking yellow turn arrow. A black car drives up to the intersection and turns immediately turns across oncoming traffic. The car hits an oncoming car who has the right-of-way.

Overland Park police remind drivers that they are required to yield on a flashing yellow arrow.

The department tweeted that according to Overland Park Municipal Code 12.04.013 traffic facing the flashing yellow arrow is warned that “opposing traffic has the right-of-way and that left turns may be made past such signal only with caution.”

