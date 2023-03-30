An overturned truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Admiral started a grass fire.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters move quickly to extinguish a grass fire in the downtown loop.

The fire started after a truck overturned and forced crews to close the northbound U.S. 71 Highway ramp to westbound Interstate 70 ramp. The Missouri Department of Transportation is telling drivers to use Interstate 670. The closure is expected to last several hours.

The fire started in a grassy area next to the overturned truck. Firefighters responded and put out the flames in a matter of minutes.

The fire did cause smoke to drift over the highway for a time.

Crews are now working to move the overturned truck and cleanup a fuel leak from the crash.

Kansas City’s forecast shows a windy afternoon with highs around 70 degrees, which could problems for any additional grass fires Thursday afternoon.