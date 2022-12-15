KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who rely on public transportation in Kansas City will soon have better service in one area.

RideKC says it plans to expand service on its Troost MAX route.

Beginning Jan. 3, Troost MAX will provide service every 20 minutes on weekdays and Saturdays.

There will be a slight change to bus times on Sunday, but RideKC says the route will continue to provide service every 30 minutes.

The actual route will not change and will operate between the East Village Transit Center and 3-Trails Transit Center.

Other route information is available online or by calling the Regional Call Center at 816-221-0660, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.