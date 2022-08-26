Picture of flowers around River Market sign. Photo by Travis Meier.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction work in the River Market will cause some changes for anyone heading to the farmers’ market this weekend, and through the end of next year.

Crews are delivering construction equipment and materials for the streetcar project.

Traffic changes will impact the area along 2nd Street and Oak Street between 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard.

Oak Street is now one-way heading southbound for those exiting the parking lot. On-Street parking is not allowed on Oak Street at this time.

Crews closed 2nd Street from Grand Boulevard to Oak Street.

The entrance to the parking lot on the northeast corner of 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard will now be at Grand Boulevard.

The entrance to the Cold Storage Lofts parking lot will be at 3rd Street.

There are detour signs place near the area to direct traffic.

Ride KC bus routs will not be impacted by the traffic change.

