GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Road construction will impact drivers heading south out of the metro this week.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation closed one lane of Southbound Interstate 49 early Monday morning. It will impact the outside lane of traffic between Main Street and 140th Street through Friday.

The lane will reopen daily between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to handle the evening rush hour traffic.

Crews need to close the lane to build a new ramp from Main Street onto Interstate 49. The area has been under construction since August.

The project is converting the Outer Roads in Grandview to two-way traffic.

