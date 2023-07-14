OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County drivers will have ramp closures to dodge this weekend as crews prepare to demolish an interstate bridge.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the westbound Interstate 435 to southbound U.S. 69 loop ramp Saturday at 5 p.m. it will be closed overnight and reopen around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The same area will close again Sunday at 5 p.m. with the anticipation of reopening by 6 a.m. Monday.

During scheduled ramp closures, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Exit westbound I-435 using the northbound U.S. 69 ramp. Travel north on U.S. 69 to exit at 103rd Street. Turn west on 103rd Street, then use the southbound U.S. 69/103rd Street entrance ramp.

Closures are also scheduled for the following dates and times:

Sunday, July 23 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, July 24 – Thursday, July 27 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday, July 28 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunday, July 30 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, July 31 – Tuesday, Aug. 1 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



KDOT says the closures are needed as crews work on the 69Express project. The project includes widening the highway and adding an express lane in each direction between 151st Street and 103rd Street.