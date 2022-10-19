PECULIAR, Mo. — Roadwork will impact the drive for thousands of people in Cass County the rest of the week.

Crews will resurface sections of Interstate 49 beginning Wednesday night. The work is expected to be completed on Friday, Oct. 21.

The work will require crews to close certain ramps and lanes.

This is what you can expect:

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Right lanes of northbound and southbound I-49, as well as the northbound and southbound I-49 off ramp at Peculiar Way closed at 8 p.m. It is expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Thursday

Northbound ramp from I-49 to Cass Parkway closed at 8 p.m. It is expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Thursday

Right lane of northbound and southbound I-49 from Peculiar Way to MO Route 58 will close at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, until approximately 6 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will also close the following at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, until 6 a.m. Thursday Southbound I-49 off ramp to Peculiar Way Northbound I-49 on ramp from Cass Parkway Northbound I-49 on and off ramps at MO Route 58



Friday, Oct. 21

Right lane of northbound I-49 between MO Route 58 and 163rd Street closes at 8 a.m. Reopens around 7 a.m. Saturday

Northbound I-49 off ramp to 163rd Street closes at 8 a.m. Reopens around 7 a.m. Saturday

Southbound I-49 off ramp at Commercial Street closes at 8 a.m. Reopens around 7 a.m. Saturday

Northbound I-49 on ramp from Commercial Street closes at 8 a.m. Reopens around 7 a.m. Saturday

