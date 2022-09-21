KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews have their sights set on pavement repairs on two Northland highways overnight.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will be working on northbound Interstate 35 at Missouri Route 210 Highway.

The work will cause lanes to close beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Sept. 22. Work will continue overnight until around 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, as long as the weather cooperates.

Crews say one lane will remain open at all times during repairs, but it could cause delays.

The on ramp from Route 210 to northbound I-35 will remain closed throughout the repair process.

FOX4 Power Traffic will help drivers dodge any commute issues the road work may cause Friday morning.

