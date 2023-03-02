KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar tackles the beginning of a new project. This time in the opposite direction.

Crews have been working to expand the Streetcar to UMKC. This new project will build part of the 0.7-mile extension from River Market to Kansas City’s Riverfront.

The first truck of rail arrived Wednesday from Pennsylvania. The next delivery took place Thursday.

Crews hauled a total of 275 pieces of rail hundreds of miles to Kansas City, according to the KC Streetcar Authority. Each piece of rail is 39 feet long and weighs about 1,500 pounds.

The rail will be stored near Port KC’s office at Berkley Riverfront.

“This is an exciting day for our team. Delivery of our tram rail is the first physical sign of our plans to reconnect to our riverfront, and the early delivery will ensure our construction contractor can hit the ground running when they come on board later this summer,” Tom Gerend, Executive Director, KC Streetcar Authority, said.

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension project is expected to begin sometime this summer.

Once complete, the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension will connect from the downtown line at 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard in the River Market to the midway point of Berkley Riverfront.