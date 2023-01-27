KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Significant changes are coming to the Buck O’Neil Bridge project next month.

On Monday, Feb. 6, crews plan to close the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway between the Downtown Airport and 5th Street. That includes the Buck O’Neil Bridge.

Crews will begin closing various lanes closures in the area beginning overnight on Saturday, Feb. 4, in preparation.

While MoDOT says the bridge closure will be in place for more than 600 days, the southbound lanes of the current Buck O’Neil Bridge will never reopen.

The closure will be in place until the new bridge opens at the end of 2024.

By closing the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway, crews will begin tying the new southbound bridge into the new flyover ramps to Interstate 35.

Detours

The closure is expected to cause significant delays. Traffic from southbound 169 Highway will be detoured to I-29/I-35 and the Bond Bridge.

Other drivers may chose to use the Heart of America Bridge, Fairfax Trafficway, or Interstate 635 to avoid the construction.

Airport Access

Drivers trying to get to and from the Downtown Airport will also need to rely on detours.

Access will be available by southbound U.S. 169 at MO Route 9. Southbound U.S. 169 south of MO Route 9 will be open for airport access only.

There will be no access across southbound U.S. 169 via the Buck O’Neil Bridge.

MoDOT says additional ramp closures will happen in March.

Again, the new Buck O’Neil Bridge is expected to open at the end of 2024.