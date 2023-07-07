A driver navigates orange cones used to route traffic through a road project in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to get a little more frustrating for some downtown Kansas City drivers starting Monday.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin bridge repairs and will close the ramp from southbound Interstate 35 to eastbound Interstate 670 on the southeast side of the downtown loop.

Drivers will need to follow the marked detour, or use an alternate route.

The detour will take drivers around the northside of the downtown loop on eastbound I-70. From there, they can exit to downtown, westbound I-670, southbound U.S. 71, or continue onto eastbound I-70.

The closure is expected to begin at 6 a.m. on July 10 and last about seven weeks, or until the end of August.

MoDOT warns drivers who utilize the area to allow extra time. The closure is expected to cause delays.

It’s the first of three projects planned for the area. MoDOT expects all work to be completed by the end of the year.

All work is weather permitting.