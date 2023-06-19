OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — JUNE 19: Drivers face new closures as KDOT crews work to add Express Lanes to the highway. (PHOTO: KC Scout)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The next step in the plan to build express lanes on U.S. 69 Highway is underway. It could cause a little more inconvenience for people living in southern Johnson County.

Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation closed the southbound U.S 69 Highway off-ramp at 151st Street Monday morning. The closure will be in place through July 21.

The closure is to allow crews to working on demolition, grading and paving in the area.

Drivers will also see work in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 Hwy at 167th Street. The right lane is closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily as drilling takes place. The work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday morning.

The new closures are in addition to ongoing work on the highway.

KDOT expects the nightly lane closures at 103rd to Interstate 435, and alternating lane closures between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway to be open by the end of the month.

The closures from College Boulevard to 103rd Street are also expected to reopen by June 30, as long as the weather cooperates.

Drivers who rely on 135th Street have a much longer wait.

The eastbound 135th Street loop ramp to northbound U.S. 69 will be closed until mid-November. Detours along Metcalf and 119th Street are posted to help drivers get through the construction.

The project will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along U.S. 69 Highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.

To support the 69 Express project, the City of Overland Park will also reconstruct the 167th Street interchange.

The project is expected to cost $570 million.

The express toll lanes are expected to open in 2025 with all construction on the project wrapping up in 2026.