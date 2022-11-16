A traffic light and a surveillance camera on a pole mounted on the street.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city is considering removing a stop light from an Overland Park intersection.

Traffic engineers will begin studying the intersection at 91st and Neiman on November 29. During the study, all lights will blink red, meaning drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

The study will determine if traffic flows better as a four-way stop, or if the light should stay.

According to the city, traffic at the intersection has declined, and there are times drivers wait for a red light to turn green, even when there is no traffic in the other direction.

Engineers will analyze the information they collect and decide if the city should remove the lights or pursue another option.

The city says if it decides to keep the light, it could cost $450,000 to rebuild and install a new one.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.