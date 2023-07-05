KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have a warning for drivers ahead of the Friday evening commute.

They ask anyone who does not have tickets to the Taylor Swift concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to avoid the area around the stadium. That includes Interstate 70 and Interstate 435.

Once the concert is over, police will close westbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff, as well as southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff north of I-70.

Northbound Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed at Raytown Road, and all traffic exiting Gate 4 will be directed westbound to Ozark Road and Eastern Avenue.

The concerts are scheduled for July 7-8 at Arrowhead Stadium and start at 6:30 p.m. The heart of rush hour Friday evening will be in full swing as fans try to get to the concert.

Parking Lots

Parking lots for both concerts open at 2:30 p.m.

KCPD reminds everyone going to the concert that parking must be purchased in advance at chiefs.com. Payment will not be accepted at the parking tollgates.

The police department also warns illegally parked cars may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Stadium Gates

All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Entrances for guests with “Karma is my Boyfriend” and “It’s Been a Long Time Coming” VIP ticket packages will open at 3:30 p.m.

Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance of the event and add them to their mobile wallet for expedited entry.

Ticketless Fans Aren’t Allowed

Everyone in the parking lot is required to have a ticket to the concert.

The Chiefs reserve the right to confirm that guests have tickets at any time they are on the Truman Sports Complex property.

Fans are required to to into the stadium once Taylor Swift takes the stage. They cannot remain in the parking lot.