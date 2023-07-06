Missouri State Highway Patrol provided pictures of an overturned tractor trailer in DeKalb County that was hauling oil on July 6, 2023.

DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. — A crash closed a highway in Northwest Missouri Thursday afternoon.

The driver of a tractor trailer lost control on Route J Highway northeast of Stewartsville in DeKalb County. The truck blocked both lanes of the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the area and determined the tanker is hauling oil.

The Stewartsville Fire Department, Missouri Department of Transportation, and DeKalb County Sheriff’s office closed the highway until crews are able to offload the oil and move the damaged truck.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to get around the crash.