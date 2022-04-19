KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland highway project will cause closures for the next three months.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close various lanes of Missouri 152 Highway, in both directions, between Interstate 435 and Interstate 29. The closures will take place nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. through July 15.

Crews will be repairing and resurfacing the highway. All work is weather dependent.

You can learn more about the project at modot.org/kansascity.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.