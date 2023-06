KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A burning tractor trailer forced crews to close a busy Kansas City road at the end of the morning rush hour.

Kansas City police said the driver of the truck lost control and overturned. The tractor trailer then started burning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JUNE 16: Kansas City firefighters and police respond to a tractor trailer that rolled and caught fire. Truman Road at I-435 had to be closed for crews to clean up the crash. (Eli Broomhall/FOX4 Photo)

No one was injured in the crash, but the emergency has Truman Road closed near Interstate 435.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.