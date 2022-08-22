KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Drivers should expect to see a lot of brake lights in one area of town Monday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to reduce a section of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kan., to one lane.

The lane reduction will happen on southbound I-635 from Orville Avenue to 43rd Street.

Northbound I-635 from Swartz Road to Interstate 70 will be down to two lanes.

Crews are inspecting bridge conditions at both locations.

The closures started at 8:30 a.m. and are expected to to be complete by 3:30 Monday afternoon.

