KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thick, black smoke poured into the sky near the downtown loop over the noonhour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Eastbound Interstate 670 is closed at Interstate 70 due to a crash. One of the trucks involved caught fight after impact.

Crews are rerouting traffic onto Interstate 70, but drivers are told to use alternate routes until further notice.

There is no word on possible injuries, or what may have caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with information as it becomes available.

