KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Avenue Bridge claims another truck.

A trash truck from Lawrence hit the 12-foot bridge Thursday afternoon. Kansas City police said the truck was on the way for service.

A picture tweeted from KCPD shows the truck proved to be no match for the low bridge.

A tow truck arrived to remove the truck.

