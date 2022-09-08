LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Thousands of drivers will see a big improvement on their commute after dealing with road construction for months.

Gov. Mike Parson joined the Missouri Department of Transportation to celebrate the opening of the new U.S. 50 Highway bridges over Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit Thursday morning.

Work on the bridges began in March. At that time, engineers had a choice to either replace the bridges in pieces or do it all at once. They decided to do it all at once to complete the project as quickly as possible.

The project is part of Parson’s $351 million Focus of Bridge’s Program. It will pay to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Crews still have some work to finish in the area. Chipman Road between Murray Road and Blue Parkway will remain closed as ADA improvements and sidewalks are added.

The work on Chipman Road is expected to be completed in several weeks.

