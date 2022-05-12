OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — May is designated as Bike Safety Month.

Since the weather is warmer and kids are almost out of school, the Overland Park Police Department reminds drivers to use caution and double check what’s around.

Police shared video on Twitter of a crash involving a bicycle. The crash happened Wednesday at the intersection of West 119th Street and Quivira Road.

The video from a traffic camera shows a driver stop at the intersection. A cyclist slows down, but then continues into the intersection as the driver stops.

The driver then proceeds into the intersection, hitting the back tire of the bicycle, causing the cyclist to crash.

Luckily, the cyclist jumped back up and continued on his way.

Police remind drivers to allow at least 3 feet of clearance when passing a cyclist and look before opening car doors. They also ask cyclists to follow all rules as if they were driving a car.

