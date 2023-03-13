KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation adjusts its plan to begin replacing the Interstate 435 bridge over 87th Street.

Crews planned to begin the project Monday. MoDOT said that due to inclement weather, the project will begin on Tuesday.

When construction begins, it will impact traffic in the following ways.

Tuesday, March 14

Crews will close the right lane of northbound I-435 at 87th Street beginning at 7 p.m. Crews hope to complete needed shoulder paving and reopen the lane by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews will also close the right lane of southbound I-435 at 87th Street beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m.

Wednesday, March 15

On Wednesday, crews will reduce the northbound lanes of I-435 to one lane at 87th Street. They will work to replace the barrier wall.

Once the barrier is in place, the left lane of northbound I-435 will remain closed for the duration of the project.

The other lanes are expected to reopen around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Thursday, March 16

MoDOT crews will reduce southbound I-435 to one lane at 87th Street beginning at 8 p.m.

They will work to place a barrier wall in the area. When the wall is built, the left lane of southbound I-435 will remain closed until the project is complete.

Friday, March 17

Drivers should expect rolling slow-downs along both northbound and southbound I-435 at 87th Street.

The work will begin around 11 a.m. and continue until around 3 p.m.

Monday, March 20

The left lane of westbound and east bound 87th Street under I-435 will close.

The closure will happen at 8 a.m. on March 20.

The bridge replacement project is expected to be complete by Saturday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.