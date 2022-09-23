A driver navigates orange cones used to route traffic through a road project in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roadwork won’t impact weekend traffic as much as it has recently, but crews will be working on several areas across the metro.

Crews will close the southbound 71 Highway ramp to 22nd Street, restricting access to 22nd Street. The closure will be in place from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 to 5 a.m. Saturday. The work is weather dependent.

In midtown, sections of Nichols Road, Ward Parkway, Pennsylvania, Broadway and Central will be blocked off for the Plaza Art Fair.

The Plaza Art Fair published a map to show exactly which streets are impacted.

Fans attending the KU Football game in Lawrence Saturday will also need to plan extra time, or a detour to get to the stadium.

Lawrence says a long-term construction project. It will impact drivers who take K-10 to 23rd street.

Crews are working on the East 23rd Street reconstruction and water main replacement project in Lawrence. The city said the construction is causing major traffic delays.

The eastbound lanes of 23rd Street are closed through January. The street is down to one lane of traffic in each direction from Anderson Road to Haskel Avenue.

The easiest detour is to take Interstate 70 and pay the toll to use the Kansas Turnpike.

