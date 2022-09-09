KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic headaches may follow drivers into the weekend, but should clear up by Sunday.

In Independence, crews plan to close the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 470. The closure will allow crews to make pavement repairs to the area.

The closure is expected to begin around 6 p.m. Friday evening and wrap up around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Northland drivers also need to be aware of a road construction project near Liberty.

Crews plan to focus on northbound Interstate 35 at Route 210 Highway. The highway is expected to be reduced to one lane starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Pavement repairs are expected to be completed around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Make sure to move over and slow down heading into the construction zones.

All work is weather dependent.

