KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A weekend traffic warning for Northland drivers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews plan to continue making repairs to the Bond Bridge. The bridge carries traffic on Interstate 29/Interstate 35 over the Missouri River.

The expansion joint repairs mean northbound traffic will be down to one lane between Front Street and Levee Road at times beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.

The left lane of northbound I-29/I-35 is already closed and will remain that way through the weekend.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, crews will close the middle lane of northbound I-29/I-35 in the same area, reducing traffic to one lane. The lane is expected to reopen around 9 p.m. that evening.

MoDOT says drivers should expect delays.

Repairs are expected to begin on the southbound side of the bridge Sunday, Oct. 30. All work is weather permitting.

