FOX4 announces local sales manager promotion

KANSAS CITY, MO (June 1, 2021) – WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce the promotion of Nikki Decker to FOX4 Local Sales Manager. Decker will assume the leadership role on July 5th.

FOX4 Vice President and General Manager Tracy Brogden-Miller stated, “Nikki has a winning track record and extensive experience in the Kansas City market. Her creative energy and collaborative leadership style will drive the success of FOX4’s talented team into the future.”

Decker, a Kansas City media veteran, joined FOX4 in 2014 as Senior Account Executive. Decker started her career in Los Angeles as a media buyer before transitioning to national sales with Blair Television. Prior to joining FOX4 in 2014, she was Senior Account Executive at KCTV-5.

She has been recognized by the Kansas City media community as TV Account Executive of the Year and Digital Account Executive of the Year. Decker is Treasurer of KC Media Mix, a volunteer organization, serving the Kansas City media community.

A native of Wichita and graduate of Kansas State University, Decker is a proud community volunteer, wife and mom of two teenage boys.

Decker is replacing Anne Beckett, who will retire at the end of June after spending 15 years as the FOX4 Digital and Local Sales Manager.

# # #

About FOX4 and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 1949, WDAF-TV became the first television station to broadcast in Kansas City. With more than 60 hours of news programming every week, FOX 4 is continuing 70 years of excellence and service to the Kansas City Community. WDAF-TV FOX4, is an affiliate of the Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or approximately 38% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Media Contact: Carrie Hibbeler, Community Affairs Director WDAF-TV FOX4

carrie.hibbeler@fox4kc.com