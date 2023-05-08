KANSAS CITY, Mo. – WDAF-TV FOX4 is excited to announce the addition of Jeff Doll to the team as Broadcast and Digital Media Strategist. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Doll brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position.

Doll has an impressive background in advertising, having worked at leading agencies in Kansas City, Dallas and San Francisco. His extensive industry relationships and strong understanding of traditional media make him an excellent fit for FOX4. As Media Strategist, he will be responsible for strategy and planning on-air and digital broadcast sales.

Before joining FOX4, Doll was President and Owner of Convergent Media Solutions in New York City, where he secured agency clients and managed all aspects of broadcasting. Originally from the Kansas City area, Doll graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Journalism-Advertising.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff on our team at FOX4,” said Tracy Brogden Miller, FOX4 Vice President & General Manager. “His experience and knowledge of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach.”

Doll expressed his excitement about joining the station, stating, “I am honored to be a part of such a reputable and innovative media organization. I look forward to working with the talented team at FOX4 and contributing to the station’s continued success.”

With the addition of Jeff Doll as Broadcast and Digital Media Strategist, FOX4 is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the ever-evolving media landscape.

About FOX4 and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 1949, WDAF-TV became the first television station to broadcast in Kansas City. With more than 70 hours of news programming every week, FOX 4 is continuing 72 years of excellence and service to the Kansas City Community. WDAF-TV FOX4, is an affiliate of the Nexstar Media Group.

