‘Hometown Heroes’: Celebrating our military service members at home and across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 is celebrating our military service members both locally and around the country in this special “Hometown Heroes” presentation.

Here’s an overview of the program:

Large gatherings are cancelled and many are staying inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt shows us how in johnson county — they are taking their tradition online.

Branson, Missouri devotes an entire week to veterans, but the Branson Veterans Task Force has also had to make changes to their celebration. FOX4 sister station KOLR10 shows us how they’re adjusting.

FOX4’s Regan Porter profiles a volunteer at the National World War I Museum who can tell you all about the exhibits, and what it’s like to be on the front lines.

FOX4’s Sean McDowell has a story of a veteran whose family’s passion for the Army dates back to the beginnings of America.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn concludes the program with a surprise giveaway for a deserving hero.

Resources

Honor your hero by adding them to our special “Hometown Heroes” gallery at this link.

Click here for information about the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Click here to learn more about the National World War I Museum.

Click here to learn more about Olathe’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Click here for information about Friends In Service of Heroes.

Click here to learn more about Team Fidelis.