Watch Now
FOX4 News at 5

Weather

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 57°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 82° 57°

Wednesday

79° / 36°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 30% 79° 36°

Thursday

55° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 55° 32°

Friday

56° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 56° 45°

Saturday

65° / 42°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 65° 42°

Sunday

55° / 32°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 0% 55° 32°

Monday

45° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

2 AM
Clear
10%
60°

58°

3 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
53°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
54°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
82°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°
Clear

Kansas City

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Shawnee Mission

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Kansas City

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Independence

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Lee's Summit

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Olathe

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

VIDEO FORECAST

Data pix.

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

INTERACTIVE RADAR

WEATHER MAPS

Metro Temps

Metro Temps

Metro Temps

Temp Change

Temp Change

Midwest Temps

Midwest Temps

National Temps

National Temps

Daily Planner

Daily Planner

Long Ranger

Long Ranger

Weather News