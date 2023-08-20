KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saturday in Kansas City was the hottest day ever on record for the city, in terms of the heat index. The official thermometer at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) hit 94° with a record high dew point of 83°. That equates to a feels like temperature, also known as the heat index, of 118 degrees.

🚨 Kansas City has officially set a new all time HEAT INDEX RECORD of 118°. The entire Metro is in the 115°-130° range! A record dew point of 82° also observed today at KCI… @fox4kc #KCwx #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/dXFmmAYkv6 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 20, 2023

The previous record for heat index at KCI was 117° set in 2002 and also tied earlier this year on July 26th and August 19th. Recorded data for heat index at the airport dates back the 1880s.

We've also tied the highest dew point in KCI history (early 70s onwards) with 83°. jl https://t.co/kKsjmByuA7 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) August 20, 2023

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the entire Kansas City Metro through Thursday, August 24th. Daily high temperatures are forecast to be near 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures are expected to remain in the 110s each afternoon. This combination of heat and humidity is unprecedented in recent history according to the National Weather Service.

The last time the Metro was included in a heat warning for at least six days straight was July 2016. The FOX4 Weather Team is urging those with outside activities, sport practices, or events to take extreme caution in the dangerous heat.

But if you have to be outside for long periods, make sure you’re prepared. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Make sure to also check on people who are susceptible to heat, young children and the elderly.