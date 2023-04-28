KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second day of the 2023 NFL Draft doesn’t look as perfect as Day 1, at least when it comes to the weather forecast.

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, with the highest risk around 6 p.m. That is also when the NFL Draft Round 2 is scheduled to begin.

With the rain comes the threat of lightning, and there is a lot of open space at the NFL Draft Experience.

Remember, umbrellas are not allowed inside the NFL Draft area.

Seek Shelter

FOX4 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier warns fans to seek shelter as soon as they hear thunder or see lightning.

He says taking shelter in a tent, or under a tree or canopy does not provide the protection fans need during a thunder storm.

Instead, fans need to get to a sturdy structure, or vehicle, as soon as possible.

Shelter Options

Each fan can buy a $20 general admission ticket that allows access to the inside of the WWI Museum and Memorial. There are also restrooms and a café inside the structure.

Anyone near a parking garage downtown or at Union Station can also simply walk inside for shelter.

The KC Streetcar and RideKC shuttles are free and will also provide shelter from any thunderstorms.

NFL OnePass App

The NFL Draft does have a plan for fans in case of inclement weather.

Information will be released in the NFL OnePass App if fans are in danger and need to seek shelter immediately. The information will also be shared over the loudspeakers throughout the NFL Draft site.

Unless weather warrants, fans are not allowed inside Union Station.

NFL Draft

The NFL says the Draft is a rain-or-shine event, unless there is a danger to the public.

The forecast is expected to clear up in time for Friday night’s Mötley Crüe concert.

Saturday’s weather is expected to be much better with sun and highs in the upper 60s or low 70s.