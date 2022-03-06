KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a week of spring-like weather another round of wintry weather is heading to the Kansas City metro.

Here are four things you need to know about the storm, straight from our FOX4 meteorologists.

It will start with a light rain. The moisture will spread across the area from west to east after 3 p.m. Sunday. You’ll want to begin thinking about wrapping up any errands or critical chores by that time. As the sun sets Sunday evening the rain will begin to shift to sleet and snow from downtown Kansas City to the northwest. The heaviest rain, sleet, and/or snow will be heaviest before midnight. The good news is that it should move out of the metro before the Monday morning drive. A dusting to 2″ is possible around Kansas City. People living to north of 36 Highway may experience 3 to 4 inches.

