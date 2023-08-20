GARDNER, Kan. — As an excessive heat warning has stretched its arms around the Kansas City metro, many people are feeling its wrath.

Gardner welcomed back the Garmin Air Show again for another round of amazing sights across our skies.

But it also served as a reminder of just how dangerous this heat can be if you don’t take the appropriate precautions.

Johnson County Med-Act reports that in total, they had to treat 155 patients throughout the whole weekend for heat-related emergencies at the air show.

122 of those patients were treated on Saturday, and another 33 on Sunday. In total, five people were transported to local hospitals for care.

JoCo Med-ACT told FOX4 they have responded to 10 calls across the county related to the temperatures and extremely high heat index.