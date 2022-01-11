A nice spring-like break in Kansas City’s forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The year has already started off on a weird weather note.

Right out of the gate on Day 1, we see a wintry mix of sleet and snow that slowed down New Year’s Day travel for a while. Then, bitter cold for a few days and a glancing blow of snowflakes.

And now, spring-like temperatures have arrived.

Here are the highs and lows through the first 10 days of the month:

Highs and lows for the first 10 days of January in Kansas City. Credit: National Weather Service

Notice how the “departure” column has a lot of negative numbers in it, meaning that there were plenty of below-average days to start 2022.

It's been a chilly start to January with KC coming in at 6.3° below normal thus far.



However, right now we are at 57° at KCI, which is 9° warmer than our previous warmest high for the month (48°) on Jan 4th. Oh, and it's also a little windy out there with gusts up to 35 mph. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2022

Now, we’re looking really good!

3 pm temperatures around the area.

And for the next couple of days, we should enjoy partly sunny skies and more 50s/60s. Nothing threatening a record high or anything but definitely nice for January standards.

Friday and Saturday will spoil the mild stretch of weather as a quick-moving clipper system comes diving out of Canada Friday, bringing an increased chance of rain, then snow Friday night into Saturday. With a westward shift in the forecasted track of the system this morning, this will be something to watch closely in the short-term.

Looking forward to the second half and tail-end of January, signals continue to show a leaning towards more cold than warm weather. Both the long-range American (GFS) and European (EURO) model have the Kansas City area in the below-normal colors.

European model’s take on temperature departures from normal for the last week of January.

The American model’s thoughts are very similar.

The Climate Prediction Center agrees somewhat as well.

So more cold blasts than warm-ups can be expected moving into early February. But it is winter so that’s not totally unusual. We’ll have to see exactly how cold it’ll be moving forward.

In the meantime, stay tuned as we update you on Friday and Saturday’s snow chance!