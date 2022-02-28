KANSAS CITY, Mo.– It seems that in the Midwest, temperatures just do whatever they want.

You can have a week of bitter cold this time of year, and the next week — spring warmth. Well, that’s what will happen here to start the new month of March.

We’ve already enjoyed a more mild weekend, moving into the 40s Saturday and 50s on Sunday. But this week, we’ll get a solid taste of spring before the new season’s official start on March 20.

Ups and downs over the past 10 days. Typical Kansas City weather. A stretch of warm weather is expected this week.

Temperatures Monday are heading into the mid 60s for some during the writing of this article, and it’s likely that the 70s are coming for the first time this year, starting Tuesday.

2 PM temperatures around Kansas City

We’ll be keeping an eye on the record highs tomorrow and Wednesday as well. As of the latest forecast, we’ll be close, but still a few degrees off from Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s records. Regardless, it’ll be a warm start to March in KC.

Forecasted high temperatures Monday through Wednesday compared to the day’s record highs

Conditions will remain mild after Wednesday as well, but expect more 60s than 70s as a front settles over the region and we get ready for the next chance of rain. If you’re getting a head start on weekend plans, make sure rain is in there somewhere.

The next storm system (over the Pacific Ocean this afternoon) will be moving across the western U.S. and into the Plains by Friday. Some showers are possible Friday afternoon, with better chances for morning rain and possibly afternoon scattered storms coming Saturday.

Future radar as of 6 PM this Friday

Future radar as of 4 PM this Saturday

There may even be a secondary surge of moisture coming from the south on Sunday. Since we’ll be on the backside of the system by then, a cold rain or even a rain/snow mix can’t be ruled out to wrap up this weekend.

Heading into next week (and possibly the week after), cooler air looks to hang around for a while. Long-range models signal near/below normal temperatures to continue after this weekend and next week, with the Climate Prediction Center pointing to a similar scenario.

Forecasted temperatures from the European ensemble model. Specific numbers can change but the overall pattern points to colder weather next week.

Forecasted temperatures from the GFS ensemble model. Similar signals of colder weather here as well.

CPC’s long range temperature forecast for March 7th through 13th. Warmer air shifts well south and east of KC.

So get outside and enjoy the spring-like weather this week! We’ll be tracking the changes and that weekend chance of rain over the next several days.

