KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain has already begun to move back into the Kansas City metro this afternoon, and we’ll likely hold onto scattered light showers for the rest of the day.

Temperatures during the writing of this article are in the low 40s, with colder air continuously streaming in from the north.

Here’s the timeline regarding the changing precipitation types around the area:

This afternoon: Scattered rain throughout the Kansas City metro. Temperatures falling through the low 40s into the upper 30s.

Future radar as of 4 p.m. Tuesday

6-9 p.m. tonight: A mix of sleet, rain, and snow spreading across the Interstate 70 corridor and areas northward. Temperatures falling from the upper 30s to 32 degrees by 9 p.m. or so. I expect roads to still be wet during most of this window, with bridges and overpasses becoming slick late.

Future radar as of 6 p.m. Tuesday

After 9 p.m. tonight: Mainly snow for the Metro and points north of I-70. Temperatures falling from around 32 degrees to the mid-to-upper teens by sunrise Wednesday. People south of I-70 start seeing a wintry mix by 8 p.m., then snow after midnight.

Future radar as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night

If you’re going to the Elton John concert tonight, expect to walk out to snow showers after the show. Roads will be starting to freeze up by that time as temperatures fall, so drive home safely and pay extra attention on bridges and overpasses.

By the time we wake up tomorrow morning, we’ll likely have accumulations on the ground already. A dusting to 2 inches by the morning is a good bet as of now. There could be some 3-inch areas just south and east of Downtown KC.

Wednesday’s snow is expected to come in two parts: one tonight through Wednesday morning, and the second Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Some in the Kansas City metro will miss out on round No. 2 as it stays mainly southeast of downtown.

We’re still anticipating a big range in snowfall totals from northwest to southeast across Kansas City and the viewing area as a whole. Those well southeast of Kansas City on the Missouri side (areas along and south of 50 Highway) still have the best chance of picking up 8-plus inches by lunch time Thursday.

After all of this snow moves through, arctic air is scheduled to hang around through Friday. Highs will stay only in the teens tomorrow and Thursday, working back into the 20s Friday. The mornings will be bitter later this week. Wind chills Thursday morning in particular are expected to be harsh.

Possible wind chills Thursday morning

Stay with FOX 4 through the week for more updates on the winter storm and cold!