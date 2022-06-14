KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army opened more than half a dozen additional cooling centers Tuesday.

Each of the following locations are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Blue Valley Community Center 6618 East Truman Rd., Kansas City, Mo.

Eastside Community Center 3013-17 East 9th St., Kansas City, Mo.

Independence Community Center 14700 East Truman Rd., Independence, Mo.

Kansas City, Kansas Community Center 6723 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

Northland Community Center 5306 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo.

Olathe Community Center 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kan.

Southland Community Center 6111 E. 129th St., Grandview, Mo.

Westport Community Center 500 West 39th St., Kansas City, Mo.



The Salvation Army said each location will provide room to social distance in an air-conditioned space. Bottled water and snacks will be served.

“Our Cooling Centers could prove the difference for many Kansas City residents desperately in need of a break from the heat,” Major Kelly Collins, Salvation Army, said. “Extreme heat is common and incredibly dangerous this time of year. By opening our doors to people needing to beat the heat, we hope to provide that relief throughout the summer.”

The Salvation Army locations are in addition to metro community centers and library branches that are already open to use as cooling centers.

