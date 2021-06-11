Afternoon storm brings landspout, flash flooding and more to Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday afternoon.

The storm brought 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail to some areas. In others, it poured rain and caused flash flooding.

The video above is from the area where Interstate 35 south meets Interstate 435 east. You can see how much water the highway is holding.

The hail quickly followed for some communities, and there were reports of downed power lines and trees in many areas up north.

As the storm moved into the metro, it also produced a landspout between Missouri City and Orrick in Missouri. A landspout is different than a typical supercell tornado. With a landspout, there’s no rotating updraft; the spinning motion originates near the ground.

No damage was reported from the landspout. FOX4 viewers shared photos and videos of it on social media.

Photo courtesy David Inlow

Most of the area will be dry by this evening, closer to sunset, and the storms will cool things off considerably as well.