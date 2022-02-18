As we’re digging out of the storm that just left Kansas City 24 hours ago, we’ll gradually melt all of this snow with a rapid warmup Sunday and Monday.

But this is February, so we’re still in the midst of a snowy month statistically. Our next system looks to develop and strengthen early next week.

No, I’m not saying we’re going to see an exact replica of this last storm, but it will take a similar track.

While this doesn’t mean we’re guaranteeing snow next week, it’s something to watch for your planning ahead purposes.

Like the last storm, this one will carry plenty of moisture. Will that translate to freezing rain, sleet, or snow? That’s the question we will continue to answer over the coming days and let you know as we get a better understanding.

