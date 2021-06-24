All types of severe weather possible Thursday evening

Rain this morning has cleared out for the most part, but we’re not done with the severe weather threat just yet. A couple of different fronts in the region will be the focal point for our storms to develop again later this evening. We’ll look to the north as the cold front approaches for our development after 5 PM.

We’re currently under an “Enhanced” Risk for severe weather later this afternoon. This is category 3 of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center.

Taking a dive into exactly what that means..a good majority of the metro has the highest possibility in the region from 60-80 wind gusts.

Many of us are also in the expected bullseye for largest hail as well.

Our tornado risk is also slightly elevated as well. Many times recently, we’ve fallen under the “brief tornado possible category.” While that is possible for some of us, our tornado chances are slightly elevated as well. The best timeframe for tornadoes to develop looks to be between 5-8pm.

Here’s how this looks to play out: sometime after 5 PM, storms develop in far northern MO and NE Kansas. As these storms drift south, expect the main the large hail and brief tornado threat to be the greatest.

As these storms move south and combine into one solid line, the damaging wind gusts could reach between 60-80 mph at times. Very heavy rainfall is possible as well as lines of heavy thunderstorms move over the same location often.

60-80 mph wind gusts, 2″+ hail, and flash flooding are the main threats. Tornado threat will be greatest in the evening, but is not the main threat for us tonight. Remain Weather Aware and we’ll keep you posted with any updates.