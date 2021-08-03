Another round of heat for Kansas City this weekend, next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re no strangers to heat and humidity during the summertime. Here in the Midwest, 100-110 degree heat indices are just a part of the deal.

However, it’s been a while since we’ve read 100 degrees on the thermometer at KCI. In fact, the last official 100-plus degree day in Kansas City was July 12, 2018, where we sat right at the century mark.

While 100-degree temperatures aren’t “normal” for Kansas City every year, it does happen quite a bit. Since 1888, highs have swelled to at least 100 degrees in 78 of the past 133 summers, with the rest of this summer season still up in the air.

June and July this year were nothing special in the heat department. June 2021 finished in 20th place on the record warmest Junes list:

June 2021 barely cracked the Top 20 warmest Junes on record

July 2021 was even lower on the list:

July was only the 73rd-warmest July on record

Now, we’ve been close to 100 four times this year. June 17 and 18 and July 28 and 29 all finished at 98 degrees up at the airport. Close… but not close enough.

After this nice stretch of mid-80s comes to an end Thursday, we’ll be back towards the mid-90s for the weekend. Excessive heat could even continue into early next week.

Ooof… The "red circle of heat" ⭕️ returns to the area later this weekend into next week.



The fall-like weather we have enjoyed the last couple days will be short-lived in lieu of a return to deep-summer conditions. pic.twitter.com/j3IFkQG1kj — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 3, 2021

As of right now, we’re thinking that we’ll be close, but possibly just falling short of 100 yet again.

However, some new data could change that stance with a few more days to adjust the forecast. Our current thinking is below:

Long Ranger as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

Keep an eye on the forecast and on that next round of high heat! We’ll keep you updated!