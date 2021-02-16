Another round of snow overnight, Wednesday morning in KC area slowly adds to season total

The weather headlines have been easy to write for the last two weeks: brutal cold and wind chills sweeping throughout the Midwest!

While the cold alone has been a massive struggle since Super Bowl weekend and continues to cause a lot of problems for a lot of people, we really have been lucky with only a dusting to a couple of inches of snow at a time during this cold period.

There really hasn’t been a big, powerful system to pull in a ton of Gulf moisture for large totals, only quick little wiggles in the upper-level pattern. And we continue to stay below-average in terms of snowfall for the 2020-21 winter season.

Let’s do a quick look at the bitter cold first. Temperatures starting out in February were VERY mild overall. In fact, we broke daily record highs on Feb. 3 with numbers close to 60 degrees! Then, with a cold front and the arctic air mass behind it right before the big game, we never looked back.

High temperatures so far this February.

We continue to update the streak of days at or below 15 degrees. Tuesday will be day No. 10 as highs stay below double digits at KCI. We’re closer to the “20 degrees or less” record streak as well, but the expected warm up by the end of this week will keep us from breaking it.

The “15 degrees or less” streak has broken as of Monday the 15th.

Now, on to the snow. We’ve had a great set-up for days of consistent snow, as any little disturbance moving through this cold could produce snowflakes.

Because of the extreme nature of the cold air, there’s very little moisture for these small storms to access. So that’s why we only pick up a inch or two (with a little more both north and south of KC) at a time throughout this entire deep freeze.

Including Monday’s snow, we’re at 11.4″ officially. We should be at 14″ by this time in the season.

Daily snowfall amounts for February 2021. “T” stand for a trace amount, anything under 0.1″

On Tuesday night, there’ll be another opportunity for snow for everyone along and east of Interstate 35. Starting well after midnight, snow will start for the southwest side and bubble up I-35, but mainly staying east of the interstate.

Wednesday morning’s drive will be slow again as snow falls in the metro during the peak of it. Throughout the morning, the snow will taper off, so the afternoon drive should be better than the morning.

Expected totals by the end of the day Wednesday

Additional totals point to around 2″ by the end of the day tomorrow in the metro. To the north of KC, a dusting to up to 2″ is expected. Since the snow will begin sooner tonight south of I-70, numbers could be as high as 4″ by the end of the day.

After this next round, we’ll focus solely on the warm-up heading our way!

