April heat breaks with severe weather possible overnight Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve been treated to warm and windy conditions the last couple of days, but that early April warming trend will break as our next system arrives with a chance for severe weather.

Many areas, specifically on the Kansas side, have been placed under the Slight Risk for severe weather. That’s category 2 of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center.

Our best bet for severe weather should arrive very late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Because of the timing of this front, obviously there are a few factors working against a widespread severe weather outbreak. But note that leading edge line from KC all the way across I-35/I-335. That’s where the initial wind threat and larger hail may develop.

Your biggest threat in these areas overnight are likely 50-60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail or smaller. Most of the threat is over after 2-3 AM as this system weakens when it moves east.

While this isn’t a widespread severe weather threat, it’s something that’s going to get your attention overnight and may buzz your phone with a severe weather alert in the overnight hours.

