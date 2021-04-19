April snowfall slows things down early Tuesday in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold day in store for us Tuesday as the forecasted high would be the 2nd coldest on record for this date! That’s the nature of this significantly cold air and that’s why we’ve got snow in the forecast for Tuesday morning.

From now until 4 a.m., it’s going to be pretty quiet. A rain and snow mix will start to fill in to the northwest.

That’s why areas a bit further north have a great likelihood of snow sticking on the pavement and hanging around a bit longer. For most of us, 4-8 a.m. is the best time frame for accumulation on the grass and even some roads.

As temperatures dip below freezing for a couple of hours, this is our best bet for slower conditions on the roadways.

Will this cause major issues on the roads? Probably not. It is April after all. But there will absolutely be a few slow downs early in the morning as snowfall rates overcome the warmer ground beneath the surface.

Northern Missouri will have a slightly higher window for accumulating snow with temperatures below freezing for a bit longer.

The immediate metro’s best opportunity for accumulating snow on the roads is probably between 5-8 a.m. when temperatures are the coldest and the snowfall rates are the highest.

Overall, many of us could see up to 2 inches in the grass when it’s all said and done. This will be over by mid-morning and should be gone by lunch or shortly after.

This will be a very wet snow that mostly accumulates in the grass. It may cause a few issues on the roads that make things slower, but school is unlikely to be impacted.

Stay Weather Aware and join FOX4 starting at 4 a.m. for updates.